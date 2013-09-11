MOSCOW, Sept 11 Chinese President Xi Jinping
agreed to pump some $3 billion into infrastructure projects and
loans to Kyrgyzstan, the latest deal in his Central Asian tour
aimed at securing raw materials and trade routes to the West.
The agreement on Wednesday, which includes investment of
$1.4 billion in the Kyrgyz stretch of the Turkmenistan-China gas
pipeline, follows Xi's signing of 22 deals worth some $30
billion with neighbouring Kazakhstan.
The United States, Russia and China have traditionally
competed for influence in mountainous Kyrgyzstan, which borders
China and is one of the poorest former ex-Soviet states despite
substantial water resources and gold, coal and iron reserves.
Under the Kyrgyz deals, which Xi signed on Wednesday, China
also agreed to offer two loans of around $400 million for a
thermal power project and the construction of a new North-South
highway as well as $1 billion of direct investment.
China has also initiated the establishment of a free
economic zone in the area of the Silk Road, a trading route
between East and West that centuries ago stretched across the
sun-scorched steppes and mountains of Central Asia.
"The economic corridor of the ancient Silk Road must be
recreated," Xi said at the meeting of Kyrgyz and Chinese
delegations in Bishkek, speaking through an interpreter.
China may participate in the reconstruction of the capital's
airport Manas, where a portion now used by the United States to
support operations in Afghanistan is to be turned into a
civilian hub after the United States vacates it next July,
Kyrgyz Economy Minister Temir Sariyev told Reuters.
