UPDATE 1-First stab at acquisition by Australia's South32 hits competition hurdle
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
BISHKEK Oct 4 Kyrgyz police on Thursday arrested three members of parliament who led a crowd that tried to storm the government headquarters in a protest over a Canadian-owned gold mine.
Wednesday's clashes between police and supporters of the opposition Ata Zhurt party were the most violent in the capital Bishkek since the April 2010 revolt that ousted then-president Kurmanbek Bakiyev.
The protesters want the mine, crucial to Kyrgyzstan's fragile economy, to be nationalised.
The three parliamentarians are being held on suspicion of trying to seize power. Prosecutors have 48 hours to decide whether to charge them.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Robin Paxton; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
LONDON, Feb 23 British car production rose by an annual 7.5 percent in January to hit its highest since 2008, as strong demand for exports compensated for a decline in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.