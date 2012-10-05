(Adds quotes, details, background)
* MPs await trial, face up to 20 years in jail
* Defence lawyer slams charges as politically motivated
* Passions simmer in Kyrgyzstan's restive south
* Attacks on Canadian firm may scare foreign investors
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Oct 5 A court in Kyrgyzstan on Friday
charged three opposition nationalist members of parliament with
attempting to stage a coup after they led a crowd which tried to
storm government headquarters in a protest over a Canadian-owned
gold mine.
The charges followed a protest on Wednesday during which
demonstrators demanded that the state should nationalise the
Kumtor gold mine, Kyrgyzstan's flagship venture with Canada's
Centerra Gold Inc. The mine accounted for 12 percent of
Kyrgyz GDP and over a half of all its exports in 2011.
Calls to nationalise Kumtor, the largest gold mine operated
in Central Asia by a Western-based concern, risk scaring off
potential investors needed to revive a shrinking economy.
The clashes between police and supporters of the opposition
Ata Zhurt party in the former Soviet republic were the most
violent in Bishkek, the capital, since the April 2010 revolt
that ousted then-president Kurmanbek Bakiyev.
The three parliamentarians held responsible - Kamchibek
Tashiyev, Sadyr Zhaparov and Talant Mamytov - were detained by
security police on Thursday. If found guilty, their lawyers said
they could face between 12 and 20 years in jail.
"The court ordered that all three be put into custody for
two months," Ikramidin Aitkulov, Tashiyev's lawyer, told Reuters
outside the district court in the centre of the Kyrgyz capital.
"Then a trial will be held."
He said he believed the charges against his client were
politically motivated. "Everything is being done to eliminate a
political rival," he said. "Tashiyev's only task at that rally
was to draw public attention to the problem of Kumtor."
Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev, who was
appointed last month, visited the Kumtor gold mine on Monday and
promised the venture would not be nationalised.
THE NORTH-SOUTH DIVIDE
The assault on Kyrgyzstan's "White House", which houses the
government and the parliament, rekindled north-south tension in
the mainly Muslim Central Asian nation of 5.5 million, which
borders China and hosts Russian and U.S. military air bases.
Ata Zhurt and its allies enjoy strong support in the poorer,
ethnically mixed south where the grip of the central government
remains tenuous.
On Friday, about 1,000 Ata Zhurt supporters protested for a
second day in the main square of the southern city of Jalalabad,
demanding the release of the three parliamentarians.
Dozens of protesters later set up traditional Kyrgyz "yurt"
felt tents near the adjacent regional administration building to
hold a round-the-clock protest.
In the evening, a group of women and male youths blocked the
main motorway linking the country's north and south.
There were no reports of violence.
Since 2005, two presidents of Kyrgyzstan have been toppled
after attacks on the same government building in Bishkek. The
city of about one million residents was quiet on Friday evening.
Only about 50 Ata Zhurt supporters chanted "Freedom!" near
the court. The small group was dwarfed by hundreds of policemen
who cordoned off approaches to the building. More policemen with
shields and truncheons took up positions in nearby side streets.
Tashiyev's lawyer Aitkulov called on Ata Zhurt supporters to
abstain from violent actions.
Wednesday's rally began as a peaceful protest in favour of
nationalising Kumtor. Under a Bakiyev-era contract drawn up in
2009 the Kyrgyz state is a 33 percent shareholder in Centerra.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)