* Regaining investor confidence crucial after bloody revolts

* New strategy covers agribusiness, financial sector, energy

By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY, Sept 12 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it had adopted a new three-year strategy to support Kyrgyzstan's economy which has been hit by a year of political upheaval.

In April last year a bloody revolt deposed President Kurmanbek Bakiyev and in June 2010 southern Kyrgyzstan saw ethnic riots in which more than 400 people died.

The previous EBRD strategy dated from 2007, two years after the "Tuplip Revolution" toppled President Askar Akayev and brought Bakiyev to power.

"With the new country strategy, we will be able to contribute to the recovery of the economy and revive investors' confidence in the Kyrgyz Republic," the EBRD quoted Olivier Descamps, the bank's managing director for Turkey, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, as saying in a statement.

The EBRD said it would extend its Local Currency Lending Programme, launched with the assistance of donor funds earlier this year, to build up sources of domestic funding and reduce the use of foreign exchange in the country's financial system.

It did not say how much money would be available. The lender said it had so far committed about $450 million in various sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, mobilising additional investments of about $650 million in over 70 projects.

Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim mountainous nation, is one of the poorest of the 15 former Soviet republics. It borders China and lies on a drug trafficking route out of Afghanistan.

The EBRD said that over the next three years it would "continue helping various sectors of the Kyrgyz economy by promoting the private sector and stabilising the business operations in the country".

The key priorities under the new strategy will be supporting local private enterprises, with a particular focus on the agribusiness sector, stabilising and developing the financial sector, and strengthening vital infrastructure, it said.

Amid the Central Asian nation's political turmoil, its gross domestic product shrank by 1.4 percent in 2010 after rising 2.9 percent a year earlier.

Kyrgyz GDP rose 7.0 percent, year-on-year, in January-August of this year after a 0.1-percent fall in the same year-ago period, while inflation slowed to 5.6 percent in the first eight months of 2011 from 7.2 percent in January-August of 2010, official statistics show.

Other business priorities during the new strategy period are promoting energy efficiency and improving the national energy efficiency legislation, the EBRD said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anna Willard)