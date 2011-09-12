* Regaining investor confidence crucial after bloody revolts
* New strategy covers agribusiness, financial sector, energy
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Sept 12 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Monday it had
adopted a new three-year strategy to support Kyrgyzstan's
economy which has been hit by a year of political upheaval.
In April last year a bloody revolt deposed President
Kurmanbek Bakiyev and in June 2010 southern Kyrgyzstan saw
ethnic riots in which more than 400 people died.
The previous EBRD strategy dated from 2007, two years after
the "Tuplip Revolution" toppled President Askar Akayev and
brought Bakiyev to power.
"With the new country strategy, we will be able to
contribute to the recovery of the economy and revive investors'
confidence in the Kyrgyz Republic," the EBRD quoted Olivier
Descamps, the bank's managing director for Turkey, Eastern
Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, as saying in a statement.
The EBRD said it would extend its Local Currency Lending
Programme, launched with the assistance of donor funds earlier
this year, to build up sources of domestic funding and reduce
the use of foreign exchange in the country's financial system.
It did not say how much money would be available. The
lender said it had so far committed about $450 million in
various sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, mobilising additional
investments of about $650 million in over 70 projects.
Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim mountainous nation, is
one of the poorest of the 15 former Soviet republics. It borders
China and lies on a drug trafficking route out of Afghanistan.
The EBRD said that over the next three years it would
"continue helping various sectors of the Kyrgyz economy by
promoting the private sector and stabilising the business
operations in the country".
The key priorities under the new strategy will be supporting
local private enterprises, with a particular focus on the
agribusiness sector, stabilising and developing the financial
sector, and strengthening vital infrastructure, it said.
Amid the Central Asian nation's political turmoil, its gross
domestic product shrank by 1.4 percent in 2010 after rising 2.9
percent a year earlier.
Kyrgyz GDP rose 7.0 percent, year-on-year, in January-August
of this year after a 0.1-percent fall in the same year-ago
period, while inflation slowed to 5.6 percent in the first eight
months of 2011 from 7.2 percent in January-August of 2010,
official statistics show.
Other business priorities during the new strategy period are
promoting energy efficiency and improving the national energy
efficiency legislation, the EBRD said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anna Willard)