BISHKEK, April 27 The National Bank of
Kyrgyzstan said on Monday it was keeping its main interest rate
at 11 percent.
"Analysis of the economic situation shows that, on one hand,
there is a slowdown in the consumer price index, on the other
hand, the country's economic development is influenced by
external factors," the bank said in a statement.
The bank added that its monetary policy would focus on
achieving and maintaining inflation of between 5 and 7 percent
in the medium term.
Annual inflation in the former Soviet republic reached 7.8
percent in the middle of April, the bank said.
