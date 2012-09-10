By Olga Dzyubenko
| BISHKEK, Sept 10
BISHKEK, Sept 10 Kyrgyzstan's economy shrank by
4.6 percent from a year earlier in January-August, hit by
falling output at the central Asian country's flagship
gold-mining venture, official data showed on Monday.
The Kumtor mine, owned by Canada's Centerra Gold,
accounted for 12 percent of the republic's gross domestic
product and more than half of its exports last year.
But ice movement at the high-altitude pit prompted Centerra
to cut its production forecast at the mine. In turn, the
government slashed its GDP growth forecast for this year in June
to 1.8 percent from its original 7.5 percent.
Industrial output in Kyrgyzstan nosedived by 31.7 percent in
the first eight months of this year compared with the same
period last year, after rising by 19.5 percent in January-August
2011, the National Statistics Committee said.
Excluding output at the Kumtor mine, Kyrgyzstan's GDP would
actually have grown by 3.9 percent and industrial output by 9.9
percent, official statistics showed.
Kyrgyzstan's GDP grew by 6.7 percent in the first eight
months of last year.
Kyrgyzstan, which borders China and hosts both Russian and
U.S. military air bases, is among the poorest former Soviet
states. Remittances sent home by hundreds of thousands of
migrant workers help keep the economy afloat.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Susan Fenton)