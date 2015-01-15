BISHKEK Jan 15 Growth in Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product slowed to 3.6 percent last year from 10.9 percent in 2013 after output was reduced at a flagship gold venture, according to statistics released on Thursday.

The mainly Muslim Central Asian nation of 5.5 million depends heavily on the output of the Kumtor gold mine, operated by Canada's Centerra Gold, and on remittances from migrants working abroad.

"This decline (in GDP growth) is mainly due to Kumtor, their output dragged us down," Azamat Orosbayev, a department chief at the National Statistics Committee, told Reuters.

Kumtor, which lies in the Tien Shan mountains and is the country's largest gold deposit, reduced output to 17.6 tonnes last year from 18.67 tonnes in 2013 as ore grade fell, according to early Kyrgyz official data.

Kumtor accounted for 7.4 percent of Kyrgyz GDP and 15.5 percent of its industrial output last year. Gold, which besides Kumtor includes several small mines, made up 41 percent of all Kyrgyz exports last year.

Kyrgyzstan plans to join in May the Eurasian Economic Union of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia, which was officially set in motion on Jan. 1.

But the hard-up nation's membership in the Moscow-led body may further cut its growth this year, as Russia slides into depression and oil-rich neighbour Kazakhstan's growth slows.

Presenting its 2015 draft budget in parliament last month, the Kyrgyz government said it expects GDP to expand by 6.2 percent this year. The cabinet said later, however, that it might revise the optimistic outlook. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Larry King)