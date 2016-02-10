BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
BISHKEK Feb 10 Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product dropped 10.7 percent year-on-year in January as gold output, which accounts for a bulk of economic activity, fell 61.3 percent, the state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
In January 2015, the Central Asian country's GDP rose 7.9 percent. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.