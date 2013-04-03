(Paragraph 11 has been corrected to state that two of three
lawmakers sentenced last week for leading a demonstration came
from the south of the country. An earlier version of this story
said that all three came from the south.)
* Biggest foreign investment in Central Asian state at risk
* Nationalists demand expropriation, threaten protests
* Prime minister urges calm, reassures investors
* Unstable ex-Soviet state buffeted by regional rivalries
By Dmitry Solovyov
KUMTOR, Kyrgyzstan, April 3 In an impoverished
young nation with a habit of overthrowing its rulers, the future
now balances on a mountain of gold at the top of the world,
where the air is so thin collapsing visitors may be rushed to a
pressure chamber for oxygen.
After two revolutions in eight years, nationalists in
Kyrgyzstan are threatening to return to the streets to topple
another government unless it expropriates the Kumtor goldmine, a
treasure they say was sold off too cheaply to foreigners.
Parliament in the remote ex-Soviet Central Asian state has
set a deadline of June 1 for the government to renegotiate - or
repudiate - a deal struck in 2009 with Canadian firm Centerra
Gold to operate the mine.
A state commission said the Canadian firm has been paying
too little to run the mine, and accused it of inflicting
environmental damage leading to $457 million in fines.
Three lawmakers were convicted last week of trying to seize
power in the country by force after leading demonstrations late
last year demanding the mine be renationalised.
Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev, who took his job last
September as a technocrat pledging to alleviate poverty in the
country of 5.5 million, says compromise is vital and banishing
Centerra would dash hopes of winning more foreign investment.
"Our investment climate will directly depend on how
successfully we resolve the Kumtor issue," the 57-year-old told
Reuters in an interview.
GOLDEN CRUCIBLE
A landlocked country half way between Moscow and Beijing,
Kyrgyzstan holds its national treasure at the mine 4,000 metres
(12,000 feet) up in the Tien Shan mountains, near one of the
world's remotest borders, the old Soviet frontier with China.
Trucks the size of three-storey houses chug in a gigantic
open pit to deliver rocks to a gold-extracting mill, which runs
365 days a year.
Inside a guarded room, two workers move slowly in silvery
heat proof overalls, pouring bright orange molten gold from a
crucible into moulds. Minutes later, four shiny bars worth $2.6
million are stamped and sealed in vaults.
Under the deal reached with ousted President Kurmanbek
Bakiyev before he was toppled in a 2010 revolution, the mine's
operating company pays 14 percent of its gross revenue to the
Kyrgyz state.
The state commission that investigated the deal concluded
that the royalty is far too low, leading to parliament's call
for the deal to be revised or repudiated.
The dispute has reached the streets. Last October, three
nationalist lawmakers led a crowd of supporters trying to storm
the government headquarters, demanding Kumtor's nationalisation.
The trio, two of whom hail from Kyrgyzstan's poor, volatile and
ethnically mixed south, were jailed last week for up to 18
months.
"We only voiced the will of the people to return Kumtor to
our nation," their leader, Kamchibek Tashiyev, parliamentary
head of the nationalist Ata Zhurt party, said before he was
sentenced.
Supporters, who rallied in the southern city of Jalalabad
last month, have demanded they be freed by April 7 - third
anniversary of Bakiyev's fall - or they will launch nationwide
protests.
NO SWITZERLAND
Kyrgyz leaders have long seen Kumtor as the country's ticket
to stability and prosperity.
In 1995, independent Kyrgyzstan's first president,
mathematician Askar Akayev, visited the mine and declared: "We
are transferring gold from the mountains to the banks, and this
will help us become the Switzerland of Central Asia."
Akayev was toppled in 2005, and his hopes of making his
country into a new Switzerland have long since become a cruel
joke. With its per capita GDP of $1,100, Kyrgyzstan is 12 times
poorer than its former Soviet neighbour Kazakhstan, which has
oil, gas, metals and grain-producing farms.
Kumtor, which means Sand Peak in the Turkic national tongue,
accounted for 12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product
in 2011, and more than half of its total exports.
Last year, glacial ice flowed into its giant open mining
pit, causing its output to collapse by 46 percent to 315,238
ounces of gold and revenues to fall to 43 percent to $534
million, sending the entire country's economy into recession.
While the head of the Kumtor Operating Company (KOC),
Michael Fischer, expects output to rebound to between 550,000
and 600,000 ounces this year, there is no sign of a recovery in
its relations with some hostile politicians.
"We've gone through two revolutions, the first democratic
parliament was elected, and we've managed with several
governments," said the New Zealander, who since arriving in 2009
has overseen exploration work that has added enough reserves to
extend the mine's expected lifespan by more than a decade.
"We believe that we are part of the fabric in Kyrgyzstan,
and we'll still be here up to the mine's closure in 2026."
The mine, discovered in Soviet times, produced a total of
8.7 million ounces of gold from 1997 through 2012. According to
its own data, the operating company expects to produce as much
as 9.5 million more ounces of gold before the mine runs out.
Kyrgyzstan will become even more dependent on Kumtor from
next year, when the United States is set to shut the country's
other big Western venture, the Manas air base leased for $60
million a year for the war now winding down in Afghanistan.
Russia, happy to see the Americans leave its ex-Soviet back
yard, has promised to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on
big hydroelectric power projects in Kyrgyzstan, but any work is
years away and opposed by down-river neighbour Uzbekistan.
LUCKY TICKET
For the 3,400 full-time and contract workers at Kumtor,
monthly wages of $2,000 - 10 times the national average -
compensate for the physical hardships. After two-week shifts of
labour at high altitude, they are give a rest to recuperate.
Nurdin Usenov, a 35-year-old mill superintendent who came to
Kumtor as a trainee in 1997, knows he drew a lucky ticket.
"I support my family, my children receive education, and we
help relatives," he said, standing in a control room packed with
computers. "Such an enterprise should not be halted."
Operating company boss Fischer says the company has filed
notice it will appeal against the huge environmental fines.
"We feel these claims are exaggerated or without merit," he
said. "The Kumtor project complies with Kyrgyz laws, and meets
or exceeds Kyrgyz and international environmental, safety and
health standards."
The political pressure has hit Centerra's shares, which have
fallen by nearly three-quarters since peaking in September 2011,
reducing the firm's value to $1.4 billion.
Kumtor is the main asset owned by Toronto-listed Centerra,
in which the Kyrgyz state owns a stake of nearly 33 percent.
According to public filings, Centerra's other shareholders
include U.S. hedge fund boss John Paulson - who made a killing
in the subprime debt crisis but has struggled with bets on gold.
Satybaldiyev has pledged not to expropriate the mine and
added that, despite pressure on his coalition government, he is
determined to serve out the remaining two years before the next
parliamentary elections are due to be held.
"To our great regret, investors are not lining up to come
here. They are still waiting to see how March, April and summer
pass in Kyrgyzstan. Then they will wait to see whether autumn is
calm," he said at his state residence outside Bishkek.
"Any investment loves peace. But do we have it?" he said,
sitting before a carved wooden mural that depicts a historical
scene in which Kyrgyz khans are seated in a circle and debating.
After overthrowing two presidents, Kyrgyzstan shifted from a
presidential to a parliamentary system of government. But the
reform has not brought stability: Satybaldiyev's government is
the third in less than three years.
"Change of government through revolution appears to have
become the norm rather than the exception," said Lilit
Gevorgyan, who follows the region for consultancy IHS Global
Insight. "This is the greatest weakness of Kyrgyz democracy."
HORSEBACK RAIDERS
Salmurbek Daikanov's National Renaissance Party has no seats
in parliament but makes up for its lack of numbers in the
clamour it has caused in Kyrgyzstan's raucous public life.
Daikanov, who studied mathematics in Russia, led a crowd of
supporters that broke into a TV studio last August, disrupting
Kyrgyzstan's first attempt to auction a batch of mining licences
to international investors.
He spent 41 days in custody and is charged with hooliganism,
but says his action has prevented worse conflict. In some cases,
men on horseback have plundered prospectors' camps, setting them
on fire and beating their workers.
"Why dig and cripple our land to extract gold and then hide
it in the basement of a bank?" asked Daikanov. "The world must
impose a moratorium on gold output."
His ideas get a hostile reception in the once bustling
township of Kajy-Say, 300 km (188 miles) east of Bishkek and
just 90 km (56 miles) from Kumtor.
The local uranium combine closed in 1968, replaced by a
plant which produced diodes and semiconductors until it died in
1993. Finally, a factory extracting quartz was closed in 2005.
Kajy-Say's population has shrunk to about 2,500 from 15,000,
and its abandoned apartment houses gape with broken windows.
Jobless locals eke out a living by dismantling idle industrial
buildings for construction materials.
Local resident Cholponbek Zhumadylov, 31, has never had a
steady job. He, his wife and little son all survive on his
mother's pension of 4,000 soms ($85) a month.
He said foreign investors would be most welcome in Kajy-Say,
which like most of Kyrgyzstan sits on vast natural resources,
while the central government has no funds for their development.
"If they honestly work and invest here, if they employ local
youths, everyone will be working," he said. "We now have no
future, and I don't know whether any future will be seen later.
I hope it won't remain as it is."
Giving people like Zhumadylov and his family a stake in
Kyrgyzstan's future will be vital to stabilising the country.
"Kyrgyz voters have shown in the past decade that they are
unlikely to tolerate authoritarian corrupt regimes, where they
remain economically disenfranchised," argues analyst Gevorgyan.
"The bad news is that it will take a few turbulent years to
move away from wild political swings, of jumping from one
revolution to another, for many voters to see value in political
dialogue, compromise and stability."
(Additional reporting by Olga Dzyubenko in Bishkek; Editing by
Douglas Busvine)