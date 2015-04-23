* No agreement reached with Canada's Centerra
* PM had said proposed JV not in national interest
* Mine accounts for 15 pct of industrial output
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, April 23 Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister
Joomart Otorbayev resigned on Thursday after failing to clinch a
deal with Canada's Centerra Gold on the future of the
country's biggest gold mine.
Centerra, which operates the Kumtor mine, has been in talks
with Kyrgyzstan for more than a year on a deal that would
involve the former Soviet republic swapping its 32.7 percent
stake in Centerra for half of a joint venture that would control
the gold deposit.
Otorbayev, who this month withdrew his backing for the joint
venture, resigned after several hours of heated debate in
parliament over the government's performance last year. Many
deputies attacked it for failing to reach a new deal with
Centerra.
Kumtor, located in a permafrost area in the Tien Shan
mountains near the Chinese border, is the central Asian
country's largest gold field, and Centerra Gold's core asset. It
accounted for 7.4 percent of Kyrgyz gross domestic product and
15.5 percent of industrial output in 2014.
As the main hard currency earner for the volatile, mainly
Muslim nation of 5.5 million people, it is likely to loom large
in parliamentary elections this autumn.
"The only issue - that of Kumtor - remains (unsolved). But
the chosen direction is correct, and there is a need to move
on," Otorbayev told reporters after announcing his resignation.
Otorbayev, who took office a year ago, had staunchly
resisted opposition calls to nationalise Kumtor and made it his
priority to reach a deal with Centerra.
But talks hit a new hurdle this month after Otorbayev said
that instead of forming the long-discussed joint venture to run
Kumtor, the government now wanted to increase its representation
on Centerra's board of directors.
He said at the time that the joint venture was no longer in
Kyrgyzstan's national interest because of Centerra's new, lower
estimate of Kumtor's reserves. In February it estimated proven
and probable reserves at 6.1 million ounces of contained gold as
of end-2014, compared to 8.5 million a year earlier.
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev must now sign a decree
accepting the resignation of Otorbayev and his cabinet. The
three-party majority coalition will then have 15 days to present
the candidature of a new premier to the legislature for
approval.
