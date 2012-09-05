* Satybaldiyev seen as neutral candidate
* Pledges tough measures to revive economy, battle graft
* Three-party coalition will govern Central Asian state
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Sept 5 Kyrgyzstan's divided parliament
elected a neutral candidate as prime minister on Wednesday in an
attempt to avert political turmoil and revive the shrinking
economy in the volatile Central Asian country.
Zhantoro Satybaldiyev, the 56-year-old head of the
presidential administration, warned deputies in the five-party
parliament that his new cabinet would take "unpopular measures"
to fight corruption and restore growth.
"I have never promised to replenish the budget," he said
before securing 111 of 113 votes cast in a late-night vote in
parliament. "We will have to cut budget spending, and we will
also have to improve tax administration."
Kyrgyzstan, a predominantly Muslim nation of 5.5 million
which borders China, lies on a drug trafficking route out of
Afghanistan and hosts both U.S. and Russian military air bases.
The mountainous nation, one of the poorest of the 15 former
Soviet states, has seen two presidents deposed by violent
revolts since 2005 and was rocked by ethnic riots in June 2010,
when around 500 people were killed.
A new model of parliamentary democracy, backed by the United
States but viewed with suspicion by former imperial master
Russia, makes parliament the main decision-making body and gives
the prime minister more powers than the president.
"In the name of Kyrgyzstan and development, I call on
everyone to work in peace and harmony," said Satybaldiyev, who
headed the state body set up to rebuild Osh and Jalalabad, the
southern cities worst hit by the 2010 unrest.
Three of the five parties in parliament agreed this week to
form a coalition government, two weeks after the previous
administration collapsed under the strain of graft accusations
against then-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov.
"Until stability is established, we will not be able to
attract large-scale foreign investment," said Satybaldiyev,
whose previous jobs include transport minister and governor of
Osh region. "We need to lead a fight against corruption."
Babanov resigned last weekend after his Respublika party was
frozen out of the three-party ruling coalition spearheaded by
the Social-Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan.
His election as prime minister last December had been a
glimpse of hope for many in the impoverished country, signalling
the conclusion of an 18-month drive to build the first
parliamentary democracy in otherwise authoritarian Central Asia.
But the Kyrgyz economy, which depends heavily on production
from Canadian miner Centerra Gold's Kumtor mine, was
dealt a heavy blow this year as output dropped, contributing to
a 5 percentage-point contraction in January-July GDP.
Remittances from migrant Kyrgyz workers also help keep the
economy afloat. Per capita GDP is less than a tenth of that in
oil-rich neighbour Kazakhstan.
Withdrawing from the previous coalition on Aug. 22, deputies
from the Ata-Meken party - which also sits in the new coalition
- warned that Kyrgyzstan risked defaulting on its $2.8 billion
foreign debt.
The only party outside the previous coalition, Ata Zhurt,
enjoys strong support among Kyrgyz nationalists, particularly in
the poorer south. It won marginally more seats than any other
single party in the last parliamentary election in October 2010.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Robin Paxton; Editing by
Michael Roddy)