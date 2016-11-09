BISHKEK Nov 9 Kyrgyz President Almazbek
Atambayev's party retained its dominant cabinet position on
Wednesday when the Central Asian nation's parliament approved a
new government following a shake-up prompted by disagreement
over proposed contitutional reform.
Atambayev and his Social Democratic party had fallen out with
previous allies after they refused to support a proposed
constitutional reform strengthening the prime minister's powers.
Atambayev's opponents say the planned changes, put up for a
national referendum on Dec.11, are aimed at letting him become a
powerful cabinet head after stepping down as president next
year. Atambayev has denied such plans.
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, a Social Democrat, is set to remain
prime minister. Fifteen out of 20 members of the previous
cabinet retained their posts, while five new appointees mostly
representing the Kyrgyzstan and Bir Bol parties entered the
Social Democrats' new coalition.
Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished Muslim-majority former Soviet
republic of 6 million people in Central Asia, has been volatile
in recent years and was the scene of violent protests in 2005
and 2010 which toppled successive presidents.
Atambayev, 60, who took office in 2011, has brought his
country closer into Moscow's political orbit, but Kyrgyzstan's
reliance on Russian investments and migrant worker remittances
backfired when oil prices plunged and Russia's economy went into
recession.
