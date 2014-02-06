(Adds Centerra statement, stock price)
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK Feb 6 Kyrgyzstan's parliament on
Thursday gave the government up to four months to finalize a
draft deal with Canada's Centerra Gold on forming a
50-50 joint venture to run the country's Kumtor gold mine.
Kumtor, hidden in the Tien Shan mountains near the border
with China, has long been a source of political tension in the
impoverished Central Asian nation, including facing calls for
nationalization.
The government has withstood opposition pressure, rejecting
any talk of nationalization or unilateral repeal of financial
agreements with Kumtor operator Centerra. But it has sought ways
for Kyrgyzstan to reap higher revenues from the mine.
"The parliament gave the government a short period of time -
three to four months - for restructuring the project," Kyrgyz
Deputy Prime Minister Zhoomart Otorbayev told Reuters after the
vote in the parliament.
The draft project, agreed with the Canadian investor in
December, proposes to swap Kyrgyzstan's 32.7 percent stake in
Centerra for half of the Kumtor gold mine, Centerra's core
asset. Centerra had a market capitalization at Wednesday's close
of US$949 million.
After two days of heated debate, 60 parliamentarians voted
for the government to continue work with Centerra on forming a
50-50 Kumtor venture, while 35 voted against.
Centerra said in a statement that while the parliament's
resolution appeared to support a restructuring it contained a
number of recommendations that are "materially inconsistent"
with the December draft agreement.
"Among other things, the resolution calls for further audits
of the Kumtor operation and for the government and the general
prosecutor's office to continue pursuing claims for
environmental and economic damages, which the company disputes,"
Centerra said.
The Toronto-based company said it would continue talks with
the Kyrgyz government. Centerra's stock, which had been halted
pending Thursday's news, rose 1.57 percent to C$4.52.
Kyrgyzstan's negotiations with Centerra have been
overshadowed by a $300 million ecological damages suit filed by
the government against the company.
"Until we have settled the ecological issues, the
restructuring will not be completed," Kyrgyz Prime Minister
Zhantoro Satybaldiyev said in parliament on Thursday.
When the government presented the current draft deal with
Centerra in late December, the company said that at the end of
the mine's planned life in 2026, Kyrgyzstan would have the
rights to increase its ownership interest in the project to 67
percent for a price equal to fair market value.
The nationalist opposition in the legislature demanded in
October the government should seek straightaway a 67 percent
stake in the new gold venture with Centerra. President Almazbek
Atambayev said later such a task was "obviously unachievable".
Talks to reach the current draft deal took place amid riots
in several parts of the volatile, mainly Muslim nation of 5.5
million which lies on a drug trafficking route out of
Afghanistan.
Kumtor remains a major hard currency earner for Kyrgyzstan,
where per capita gross domestic product (GDP) is just one tenth
of that in oil-rich neighbor Kazakhstan. The mine accounted for
some 12 percent of Kyrgyzstan's GDP in 2011. GDP expanded by
10.5 percent last year after shrinking by 0.1 percent in 2012,
driven by a sharp rise in Kumtor's output. Kumtor ramped up
production to 600,402 ounces of gold in 2013 from 315,238 ounces
in 2012.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; additional reporting by Nicole
Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Stephen
Powell)