BISHKEK Nov 2 Kyrgyzstan's parliament approved
plans on Wednesday to hold a Dec. 11 referendum on proposed
reforms of the constitution that would strengthen the powers of
the prime minister, parliament's press office said.
Opponents of the reforms, which have been criticised by
international monitoring bodies, say they are ultimately aimed
at extending the rule of President Almazbek Atambayev.
Atambayev, 60, is barred by the constitution from running
for a second presidential term when his mandate ends next year
and critics say the proposed reform would enable him to become a
powerful prime minister.
Atambayev has denied having such plans.
The government resigned last week after Atambayev's Social
Democratic party quit the ruling coalition because some partners
refused to support the proposed changes to the constitution. It
is now building a new coalition.
The amendments also include provisions granting more powers
to the cabinet and to leaders of parliamentary factions.
In a joint comment, the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe said last month
that the proposed amendments to the constitution would have a
negative impact on the balance of powers by strengthening the
executive's powers at the expense of parliament and the
judiciary.
Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished, mostly Muslim, nation of 6
million, has been volatile in recent years and was the scene of
violent protests in 2005 and 2010 which toppled successive
presidents.
If the confrontation between Atambayev and his opponents
extends beyond a war of words and parliamentary manoeuvring, it
could destabilise the former Soviet republic which hosts a
Russian military base.
During his rule which began in 2011, Atambayev has brought
Kyrgyzstan closer into Moscow's political orbit, securing
Russian financial assistance and investments.
However, the sharp decline in oil prices has prompted Moscow
to halt some ambitious projects such as the construction of
hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan worth hundreds of
millions of dollars. Many Kyrgyz migrant labourers have also
lost jobs in Russia, increasing social tension.
