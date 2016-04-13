BISHKEK, April 13 Kyrgyzstan's parliament elected Sooronbai Zheenbekov, an ally of President Almazbek Atambayev, as prime minister in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

The Social Democratic party close to Atambayev nominated Zheenbekov, the president's deputy chief of staff, on Tuesday, following the resignation of his predecessor Temir Sariyev whose cabinet parliament members have accused of corruption. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Winning)