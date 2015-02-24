BISHKEK Feb 24 Kyrgyzstan's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 11 percent, despite high inflationary pressures and lower cash remittances from migrant workers abroad.

The central bank said that despite economic difficulties, its key rate was still in line with the current rate of annual inflation, which stood at 10.9 percent in mid-February. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)