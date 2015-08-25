BISHKEK Aug 25 The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
left its key interest rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday,
citing risks of inflationary pressure.
These risks rise from smaller cash transfers from Kyrgyz
migrants working abroad and from the sharp depreciation of the
currencies of the country's key trading partners, the central
bank said, referring to Russia and Kazakhstan.
Annual inflation in the ex-Soviet Central Asian republic
moderated to 5.6 percent in the middle of August from 11.6
percent at the beginning of this year, the bank said, citing
mainly seasonal factors.
The central bank's monetary policy aims to achieve and
maintain inflation of between 5 and 7 percent in the medium
term.
