(Adds quote, details)
BISHKEK, March 29 Kyrgyzstan's central bank cut
its policy rate to 8 percent from 10 percent, it said on
Tuesday, citing economic contraction and falling consumer
prices.
"This decision will support stimulus measures for the real
economy aimed at achieving positive growth with low inflationary
risks this year," the bank said in a statement.
Kygryzstan's gross domestic product fell 7.8 percent
year-on-year in January and February as gold and silver
production, which accounts for most of its industrial output,
dropped 56.5 percent by volume.
Excluding gold miner Kumtor, Kyrgyzstan's GDP shrank 0.1
percent year-on-year in the same period.
Kyrgyzstan's som currency had come under pressure
from the weak Russian rouble, but the rouble has
strengthened over the last two months in line with oil prices.
The central bank, which sold $64.4 million to support the
som in January and February, bought $62.3 million this month as
the national currency rose 4.8 percent against the dollar.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko, writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Himani Sarkar and Eric Meijer)