BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment announces IPO of doBank
* REG-EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : EUROCASTLE ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF DOBANK AND KEY TERMS
BISHKEK, June 28 Kyrgyzstan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 5 percent on Wednesday, the bank said, citing gradual economic recovery and steady inflation in the Central Asian nation.
The former Soviet republic's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first five months of this year while annual inflation stood at 4.4 percent as of June 16, the bank said.
The bank will hold its next policy rate meeting on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)
* SAYS BUYS PORTFOLIO OF FULLY-PERMITTED LAND PLOT IN MADRID AND MALAGA FOR 68.5 MILLION EUROS
LONDON, June 29 British supermarket Tesco and its takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they said on Thursday.