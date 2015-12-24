BISHKEK Dec 24 Kyrgyz President Almazbek
Atambayev said on Thursday Russia would no longer be able to
finance two previously agreed hydroelectric power projects in
Kyrgyzstan, its close Central Asian ally.
Atambayev's announcement underscored a decline in Russia's
economic power as a result of the slump in oil prices. This, in
turn, is prompting its ex-Soviet neighbours to turn to other big
players such as China in search of loans and investments.
Atambayev said Kyrgyzstan, which hosts a Russian air base,
would seek new partners for two power projects on the Naryn
river, Kambarata-1, worth $2.5 billion, and Upper Naryn Cascade,
estimated to cost $734 million.
"...it is clear that in the current situation, when Russia's
economy is not on the rise and the oil price trend is negative,
Russia, I think, will not be able to fulfil these agreements for
objective reasons," he told a briefing, adding that he had
discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The reality is such that today, unfortunately, our Russian
friends will not be able to implement these projects... And this
is going to be the case for a long time."
Kremlin spokesman Dimtry Peskov confirmed that the issue had
been discussed during Atambayev's visit to Moscow this week.
"Indeed, there are difficulties of commercial and
conjunctural nature, different options are being discussed," he
said. "Conjunctural issues are issues related to the world
economy, budget parameters, financial parameters."
