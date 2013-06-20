BISHKEK, June 20 Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted
on Thursday to give the United States until July 11, 2014 to
shut its airforce base at the main civilian airport Manas, which
it uses to fly U.S. troops and cargo in and out of Afghanistan.
A law to end Washington's lease of the base - the Manas
Transit Center outside the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek - was passed
by 91 votes to 5. The base has been in operation since the end
of 2001.
Russia, vying with the West and China for influence in the
resource-rich region, last September secured a 15-year extension
to its lease of its air base in Kyrgyzstan.
