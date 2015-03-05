(Adds detail)
March 5 An injection for "double chin" reduction
developed by Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc cleared the
first hurdle toward approval as U.S. Food and Drug
Administration staff concluded the drug's benefits outweighed
its risks.
Kythera's stock jumped as much as 25 percent as investors
bet on what could be the first approved drug in the United
States to reduce localized fat deposits.
The drug, ATX-101, is a formulation of deoxycholic acid,
which destroys fat cells under the chin but leaves surrounding
tissue largely unaffected.
Existing options are limited to surgeries performed under
general anesthesia and liposuction.
No safety issues associated with long-term use of ATX-101
have been identified so far, FDA reviewers said on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/18lCHZw)
An independent panel of experts will meet on Monday to
discuss the drug and recommend to the FDA whether it should be
approved. The FDA typically accepts the panel's recommendations.
Leerink Partners analyst Seamus Fernandez said he expects
the drug to be approved by May 13, when the FDA is scheduled to
make its final decision.
Last year, Kythera regained rights to the market the drug
outside the United States and Canada from a unit of Germany's
Bayer AG.
The drug is also being reviewed by Canadian and Swiss
regulators.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)