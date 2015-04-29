BRIEF-Allergan, Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction
April 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved an injection for "double chin" reduction, developed by the Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
The drug, Kybella, is a formulation of synthetically derived deoxycholic acid, which destroys fat under the chin, leaving surrounding tissue largely unaffected. (1.usa.gov/1dtjkkj) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction
* Fourth quarter sales and earnings surge lifts hooker furniture’s fiscal year
* P&F Industries Inc says anticipate that this acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings