Sept 16 Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental injectable drug succeeded in reducing double chin of patients in late-stage studies, meeting the main and secondary goals of two clinical trials.

The company's shares jumped 10 percent on the positive data for its lead drug, ATX-101.

Over 1000 patients with moderate to severe submental fat were tested in the two studies conducted in the United States and Canada, where ATX-101 was evaluated against a placebo. Submental fat is concentrated in the area under the chin.

If approved, the drug could fulfill an unmet medical need as there is no proven non-surgical option to effectively reduce submental fat, said Dr Jean Carruthers, one of the investigators of Kythera's clinical study.

The most common adverse events were swelling, pain, bruising, numbness and redness, but none were treatment-related, Kythera said.

Kythera, which focuses on making aesthetic medicines, will disclose additional data from the two studies at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery meeting between Oct. 3-6.

The company has said it plans to assess future potential treatments for ATX-101 in the body.

Germany's Bayer AG holds development and marketing rights to ATX-101 outside the United States and Canada.

Shares of Calabasas, California-based Kythera rose to $36.98 in after-market trading. The stock closed at $33.53 on the Nasdaq on Monday.