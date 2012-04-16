PERTH, April 16 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc has agreed to extend its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contract with Australia's North West Shelf project, North West Shelf Australia LNG said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Kyushu will buy an additional 5 million tonnes from the North West Shelf over six years ending in 2023.

Kyushu Electric Power, Japan's fourth-largest power utility, has been a customer of the North West Shelf Project since 1989, when the plant first came online.

The North West Shelf statement, released late on Friday, did not include pricing details for the deal.

The announcement comes as Japan's dependence on gas-fired power has increased as the country struggles to replace nuclear capacity that has been taken offline since the tsunami that led to the Fukushima nuclear crisis last year.

The southern Japan company is one of the country's most nuclear-reliant regional utilities, but currently has no reactors online due to public safety concerns.

In the wake of the Fukushima crisis, Japan scrapped a 2010 plan to increase the proportion of nuclear power in electricity generation to more than 50 percent by 2030. Current proposals for nuclear power range from zero to 35 percent.

The North West Shelf is operated by Woodside Petroleum Ltd . Other shareholders include BHP Billiton Petroleum Ltd , BP Developments Australia, Chevron Australia, Japan Australia LNG (MIMI) Pty Ltd and Shell Development. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in PERTH and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Chris Lewis)