Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant (KZAE) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 17 the Arbitration Court of Kaluga region ruled in the proceedings against the company brought by the claim of Lyudmila Smulskaya and Nikolay Neustupkin

* The court granted the plaintiffs claim to invalidate resolutions 10 and 11 of the AGM of June 20, 2013

* The court denied the plaintiffs claim to invalidate resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 of the AGM of June 20, 2013

* The court denied the plaintiffs claim to invalidate resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 of the AGM of June 20, 2013 stated to AvtoKom OJSC

* The court ruled to recover 4,000 roubles ($76) from the company in favor of Lyudmila Smulskaya as cost of state fee

($1 = 52.5760 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)