WASHINGTON, June 20 A unit of L-3 Communications
Holdings Inc has won a U.S. Special Operations Command
deal for portable satellite-communications gear with a potential
value of up to $500 million over five years, the Defense
Department said Wednesday.
The guaranteed contract minimum is $7.6 million, the
department said in its daily contract digest.
L-3 Global Communications Solutions, the same unit, was
awarded in 2010 a potential $170 million contract over five
years for so-called very small aperture terminal satellite
communications systems and related equipment.
Such systems are designed to integrate data, broadband
internet, telephony, multimedia, audio, video and computer
networking - all in a rucksack-sized package.
