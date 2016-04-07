April 7 Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc
reported March sales at established stores above
analysts' expectations and said it would restructure its
business to focus on core categories.
The streamlining of the business would involve creating
three units - Victoria's Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria's
Secret Beauty. The company said it would also eliminate about
200 corporate jobs at its Columbus and New York offices.
The company said sales at stores open more than 12 months
rose 3 percent in March, double the 1.5 percent growth expected
by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)