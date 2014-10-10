Oct 10 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
said an internal review of its aerospace systems business found
no material misstatements of its previous financial statements,
sending its shares up as much as 13.5 percent in late afternoon
trading.
"The street is excited that the internal audit is finished,"
CRT Capital Group LLC Brian Ruttenbur told Reuters.
The company also filed its quarterly report for the second
quarter ended June 27.
L-3 had delayed filing its quarterly report to complete the
internal review, which it initiated after an employee complaint
exposed accounting errors and misconduct, prompting it to fire
four people, revise two years of earnings statements and cut its
earnings forecast.
The provider of communication and electronic systems to the
U.S. military said on Friday that its financial statements had
not been materially misstated "on either a quantitative or
qualitative basis".
L-3 recorded total pre-tax charges of about $169 million at
its aerospace systems business as a result of the review.
"This is a big company and a $100-million charge is not that
big a deal," Ruttenbur said.
L-3 has a current market value of $9.93 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The aerospace systems business accounted for about 35
percent of the company's total second-quarter revenue of $3.01
billion.
Accounting adjustments arising from the internal review will
only affect the logistics solutions and platform systems sectors
of the aerospace systems business, L-3 said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of
Justice have subpoenaed L-3, seeking documents related to the
misconduct and accounting errors. The company said it was fully
cooperating with the agencies.
L-3's shares closed up 6.5 percent at $115.15 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)