WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $418 million sale to Kenya of aircraft with weapons and related support, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement the approval was for the possible sale of up to 12 Air Tractor AT-802L planes and two AT-504 trainer aircraft, a weapons package, technical support and program management. The prime contractor is L3 Technologies Inc, formerly known as L-3 Communications, at its Platform Integration Division, in Waco, Texas. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)