WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. State Department has
approved a possible $418 million sale to Kenya of aircraft with
weapons and related support, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement
the approval was for the possible sale of up to 12 Air Tractor
AT-802L planes and two AT-504 trainer aircraft, a weapons
package, technical support and program management. The prime
contractor is L3 Technologies Inc, formerly known as L-3
Communications, at its Platform Integration Division, in Waco,
Texas.
