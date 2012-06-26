UPDATE 3-Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
June 26 Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said Tuesday its board approved the spinoff of part of its government services segment into a company called Engility Holdings Inc on July 17.
Under terms of the tax-free spinoff, L-3 shareholders will receive one share of Engility for every six shares of L-3 common stock held as of the record date.
After the spinoff, Engility will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGL".
L-3 said it expects full-year sales of up to about $13.2 billion after the Engility spinoff and per-share earnings of $7.70 to $7.85. That compared with a prior outlook, including Engility's operations, calling for 2012 profit of $8.45 a share to $8.60 a share and sales of $14.6 billion to $14.8 billion.
Shares of L-3 were down 89 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $70.94 in mroning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.