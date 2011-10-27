* Q3 EPS $2.24

* Full-year sales view cut; profit view raised

Oct 27 Defense contractor L-3 Communications Holdings (LLL.N) said third-quarter profit fell as some of its segments faced budget headwinds.

The company on Thursday raised its full-year per-share profit outlook but cut its sales forecast.

The supplier of explosive detection devices and airport screening systems said net income was $235 million, or $2.24 a diluted share, for the third quarter, compared with $237 million, or $2.07 a share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1 percent to $3.79 billion. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Maureen Bavdek)