HONG KONG, Sept 30 Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd raised $219 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday, the first new listing priced in the city since pro-democracy protesters clashed with police over the weekend.

The IPO for the women's wear and apparel company, in which Goldman Sachs has a minority stake, consisted of 121.9 million shares priced at HK$13.98 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares were marketed in a range of HK$13.98 to $18.20 each.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and CLSA Ltd acted as joint global coordinators of the IPO. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)