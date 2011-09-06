HOUSTON, Sept 6 Wholesale gasoline premiums fell 12 cents in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday due to low demand despite one refinery reporting a malfunction and another beginning planned work, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at a premium as low as 24 cents on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract. It finished at a 36-cent premium on Friday.

Traders said there was no prompt demand on Tuesday and the long-term outlook, with the end of the summer driving season over the weekend, was for lower retail demand also. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)