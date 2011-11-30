* Q2 EPS $0.15 vs est $0.14
Nov 30 La-Z-Boy Inc, known for its
recliners, posted a second-quarter profit that more than
doubled, helped by improved sales in its upholstery and retail
segments.
For the second quarter, the company earned $7.9 million, or
15 cents a share, compared with $3.9 million, or 7 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $307.7 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 14 cents a
share, on revenue of $310 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales in the company's upholstery segment rose 7 percent to
$241.4 million, while retail delivered sales were up 34 percent
to $52.7 million.
Shares of Monroe, Michigan-based La-Z-Boy closed at $9.9 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)