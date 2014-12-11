Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 11 Labat Africa Ltd :
* EPS for six months ended 31 august 2014 will be 1.35 cents from continuing operations and 0.98 cents from discontinued operations
* This represents an improvement of 280 pct on prior period eps for continuing operations and a 410 pct improvement in total EPS
* Headline EPS for six months ended 31 Aug will be 1.38 cents per share compared to loss of 0.75 cents per share
* This represents an improvement of 284 pct on prior period headline EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)