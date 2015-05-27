May 27 European private equity firm Cinven has
agreed to buy French medical diagnostics provider Labco SA
for 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion), a person
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
The deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the person
said.
A buyout deal for Labco comes two weeks after the company
abandoned plans for a 545 million euro initial public offering
on Euronext Paris, citing "volatility across global financial
markets."
Cinven and Labco could not be reached immediately for
comment.
Labco registered net sales of 650 million euros for 2014,
with earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation at 131 million euros and EBITDA margin at about 20
percent, according to the person familiar with the matter.
The Financial Times first reported the deal.
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Writing by Ankush Sharma in
Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)