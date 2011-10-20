* Q3 adj EPS $1.61 vs est $1.60 a share
* Rev rises 10 pct to $1.4 bln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 20 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
posted a third-quarter profit that edged past market
estimates and raised its full-year earnings outlook.
The No. 2 U.S. lab-testing company now sees earnings of
$6.28-$6.33 for 2011. It had earlier predicted $6.17-$6.32.
The July-September net-income was $134.3 million, or $1.31 a
share, compared with $140 million, or $1.34 per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.61 per share.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.4 billion.
Analysts on avearege had expected earnings of $1.60 per
share on revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $81.94 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)