Oct 20 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings posted a third-quarter profit that edged past market estimates and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

The No. 2 U.S. lab-testing company now sees earnings of $6.28-$6.33 for 2011. It had earlier predicted $6.17-$6.32.

The July-September net-income was $134.3 million, or $1.31 a share, compared with $140 million, or $1.34 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.61 per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.4 billion.

Analysts on avearege had expected earnings of $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $81.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.