Aug 20 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings on Monday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.2 PCT MATURITY 08/23/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.793 FIRST PAY 02/23/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.244 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 08/23/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.884 FIRST PAY 02/23/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.764 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/23/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS