UPDATE 1-Japan's GPIF posts record $92 bln quarterly gain thanks to stock rally
* GPIF's domestic bond underweights target for 1st time (Adds quotes, details on investments)
Feb 8 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings reported a drop in fourth-quarter profits on Friday and said bad weather had been partly to blame, cutting profit by 9 cents per share.
The company reported net income of $120.2 million, or $1.26 per share, down from $135.4 million, or $1.34 a share a year earlier.
Earnings excluding amortization, restructuring costs and other charges came to $1.54 a share. The result would have been 9 cents higher if not for the bad weather. In the fall, Superstorm Sandy shut transportation systems and destroyed thousands of homes in the Northeast.
* GPIF's domestic bond underweights target for 1st time (Adds quotes, details on investments)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV