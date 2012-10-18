Oct 18 Laboratory Corp of America Holdings posted a quarterly profit that was slightly above analysts' estimates but the medical tests provider lowered the higher end of its full-year earnings forecast.

Net earnings rose to $148.0 million, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter from $134.3 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.76 per share. Analysts had expected $1.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.