* Labor Department focuses on fees, conflicts of interests
* Observers say exams are more far-reaching, time consuming
By Jessica Toonkel
April 25 Regulators are more closely examining
companies that serve employers' retirement plans, a sign that
there may be harsher enforcement when new fee disclosure rules
take effect this summer.
Over the last 12 months, the U.S. Department of Labor has
quietly ratcheted up its examinations of firms that serve
retirement plans, including brokerage firms, registered
investment advisers and third-party administrators, said
attorneys representing these firms.
The Labor Department is examining how these companies get
paid and whether their compensation poses a conflict of
interest, they said.
A Labor Department spokesman confirmed the examinations and
said the effort is part of bigger push by the agency to examine
all areas of employee benefits, including health and welfare
plans.
Several attorneys interviewed by Reuters each said that they
have at least three retirement plan provider clients being
examined by the Labor Department. They believe that the focus on
service providers will intensify when the agency's fee
disclosure rules take effect this summer.
"There are going to be a lot of complaints from employees
who didn't know what they were paying," said Sheldon Smith, a
member of the board of directors of the American Society of
Pension Professionals and Actuaries. "For advisers, it's going
to be a new world."
The exams have already led to at least one action over
conflicted compensation. Last week, Morgan Keegan agreed to pay
$634,000 to 10 retirement plans after an exam found the firm
took kickbacks for selling hedge funds of funds.
CLASS ACTION SUITS
Traditionally, the Labor Department has targeted only
retirement plan sponsors with their investigations. But a recent
spate of class action lawsuits over excessive fees and the
agency's upcoming rules on fee disclosure have turned attention
to the third parties that serve plans. Those rules will require
providers to disclose fees to plan sponsors and plan sponsors to
disclose fees to plan participants.
What's more, an agency rule on fiduciary duties that would
weed out potential conflicts of interest in how 401(k) providers
are paid has been delayed several times. Industry observers say
it appears the Labor Department does not want to wait for a rule
to weed out conflicts of interest and is instead trying to
address these issues through investigations, which could lead to
enforcement.
"This could be the agency's way of saying 'Congress, we told
you there was a problem, now look at all these instances where
investors got ripped off,'" said Jason C. Roberts, chief
executive of Pension Resources Institute, a retirement plan
consultant, who has seen the agency become more aggressive with
its examinations of brokerage firms and advisers in recent
months.
The Labor Department has expressed concern that firms, such
as brokerages and consultants, are receiving compensation that
is not disclosed to 401(k) plans and, in some cases, the firms
might be paid more to recommend specific investments.
Attorneys for service providers and plan sponsors said the
Department's enforcement efforts ramped up only recently, even
though in 2006 it announced a national enforcement initiative
designed to hunt for undisclosed or improper payments to
consultants and advisers.
The examinations are time-consuming and go beyond just the
regulatory requirements, observers said.
For example, when the agency examined Brewster & Brewster, a
Mentor, Ohio-based third-party retirement plan administrator
that designs and maintains 401(k) plans for small businesses,
it asked what the firm does with revenue share payments. It
seemed a far-reaching question because Brewster & Brewster is
allowed to receive such payments since it is not a fiduciary.
"It was clear that the examiner's position was that either
we rebate it or we have lower fees for the clients," said Donna
Brewster, president of Brewster & Brewster. The firm already
refunds revenue share payments to clients, although that is not
required.
For the firms, the exams typically take several months,
resulting in tens of thousands of dollars lost, which is
significant for small providers, attorneys said.
Lawyers for plans and plan providers believe that the exams
could become more frequent and more time-consuming once the
agency's fee disclosure regulations take effect.
"The bigger question... is whether this will lead to more
aggressive enforcement," said Bradford Campbell, an attorney
with Drinker Biddle & Reath and a former assistant director of
the Labor Department's Employee Benefits Securities
Administration.
