By By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, July 30 The U.S. Labor Department on
Monday issued guidance on rules requiring companies to disclose
401(k) fees to employees that will be welcome news to most
employers.
But for some small companies with 401(k) plans, the guidance
may raise more questions, experts said.
Under Labor Department regulations, employers have to
provide fee information by Aug. 30 to employees on every
"designated investment alternative," or investment choice they
offer in their 401(k) plans..
That requirement became more complicated when in May, in
response to questions from plan sponsors, the Labor Department
published guidance about complying with the rules when it comes
to brokerage windows or self directed brokerage accounts. Some
401(k) plans offer brokerage windows, alongside other investment
choices in their plans, to enable employees to invest in
thousands of different investment vehicles, such as mutual funds
and individual securities.
Under previous rules, employers are not responsible for
monitoring the investments within these brokerage windows, but
are responsible for the investment choices they put in their
plans for employees.
But in its May guidance, the Labor Department said employers
would have to monitor and disclose not just fees on the
investments they offer within their plans, but also on the
investments within their brokerage windows.
That was met with vehement opposition from plan sponsors and
providers because it was the first time the agency stated that
employers could be held responsible for overseeing the
investments within their brokerage windows.
"It was a complete departure from everything the agency has
said in the past about self-directed brokerage accounts," said
Lori Lucas, the defined contribution practice leader for Callan
Associates, a consultant to retirement plans.
On Monday, however, the Labor Department clarified its
position, stating that employers would not be held liable for
monitoring and disclosing the fees of all the investments within
those windows.
However, the Labor Department said if a plan does not have
"designated investment alternatives," to avoid having to
disclose the fees associated with its offerings, that would
"raise questions" about the plan's "fiduciary duties of prudence
and loyalty."
While most mid- to large-sized 401(k) plans with brokerage
windows offer a number of other investment choices, many small
plans - particularly those with professional employees, such as
lawyers or doctors - only offer brokerage windows, experts said.
Those firms may now have to rethink their plan design or risk
getting in trouble with the Labor Department, they said.
"There are a lot of small plans that only offer brokerage
windows and this guidance makes it difficult for them," said
Elizabeth Nedrow, a partner at Holland & Hart LLP, who
represents employers with 401(k) plans.
Smaller companies might have to rethink whether they need to
expand the offerings in their 401(k) plans, Lucas said.
There has always been some ambiguity around offering
self-directed brokerage windows, and what the employer's
fiduciary responsibility is overseeing them. This guidance
raises more questions for companies that only offer
self-directed brokerage windows in their plans, Lucas said.
"If I were in their shoes I would want greater clarity on
what this means," she said.
