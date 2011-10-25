* Probe could help Labor Dept revise fiduciary definition
* Dept asking brokerages for retirement plan documents
* At least eight broker-dealers targets of probe
By Suzanne Barlyn and Jessica Toonkel
Oct 25 The U.S. Department of Labor is stepping
up scrutiny of broker-dealers who have retirement plan
customers, looking for potential conflicts of interest
regarding how the broker-dealers are paid.
The probe could yield valuable details about how the
broker-dealer world handles advice, compensation and conflict,
lawyers in the industry say.
In turn, it could help the Labor Department -- which has
only recently begun to take on a larger oversight role over
brokerages -- more clearly revise a controversial proposal to
update the definition of "fiduciary" under the Employee
Retirement Income Securities Act, or ERISA.
At least eight broker-dealers, in recent months, received
requests for an "enormous" amount of paperwork about their
dealings with retirement plan clients, said Fred Reish, a
lawyer for Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in Los Angeles, which
represents three clients being investigated.
The department has asked for documentation, including
agreements between a broker-dealer and retirement plan clients,
according to a report by Reish's firm. The department is also
asking for documents that describe services firms provide to
retirement plans and details about their advice about for
investing in securities.
HELPING LABOR DEPT
The information could help the department better understand
various compensation arrangements broker-dealers have in place,
Reish said.
In turn, understanding how broker-dealers are paid will
make it easier to investigate whether certain arrangements
should be allowed under ERISA, he said.
"I don't think this is a random investigation," Reish said.
"My suspicion is that people have reported some practices they
have seen the broker-dealers do and (the department) is worried
they are providing individualized advice and not acknowledging
it."
In September, the department withdrew a proposal that would
have required brokers to act as fiduciaries when providing IRA
advice.
But officials have said that they plan to include the
provision in a revised proposal to be unveiled early next year,
using what they learn to inform the revised proposal.
Such details could help the department describe specific
examples of conduct in its rules, said Jason Roberts, chief
executive of Los Angeles-based Pension Resources Institute.
WELCOME RELIEF
Such clarity would be a welcome relief to numerous
securities industry groups and insurers who opposed the rule.
They have said it would prohibit them from collecting certain
types of compensation and limit access to advice for IRA
investors.
They have also said the rule wasn't clear about everything
from fees they may not be allowed to collect to the types of
advice that would qualify them as fiduciaries.
The clarity could help brokerages understand if the rule
applies to them, Roberts said.
The revised proposal could, for example, identify whether
conversations a broker has with clients fall under the ERISA
fiduciary standard -- and if so, whether such conduct is
prohibited. Brokerages are typically considered fiduciaries
under ERISA if they provide personalized advice.
"Once (the department) understands what they're dealing
with, they can give better examples of what's compliant, what's
isn't, and how one can comply," he said.
The earlier proposal confused brokerages partly because it
spelled out only some of the compensation methods that would be
prohibited under the rule update, Roberts said. "Now, they
might understand," he said.
Some of the challenges stem from a lack of familiarity with
how brokerages run, he said. The department has been trying to
beef up its oversight of the brokerage industry more broadly
under ERISA and is "cutting its teeth" in the broker-dealer
market, Roberts said.
"It would be hard to examine a broker-dealer if you didn't
speak broker-dealer," he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Jessica Toonkel; editing
by Jennifer Merritt and Chelsea Emery)