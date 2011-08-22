(Adds 72-hour notice needed for strike, no talks planned)
LOS ANGELES Aug 21 The union representing
62,000 grocery workers in southern California has received the
go-ahead from members to call a strike if an acceptable
contract deal cannot be reached with Ralphs, Vons and
Albertsons supermarkets, officials said on Sunday.
Over 90 percent of workers voted on Friday and Saturday to
authorize a strike, far in excess of the two-thirds vote
required, the United Food and Commercial Workers union said.
Mickey Kasparian, the president of UFCW Local 135, said a
federal mediator would continue to work toward a resolution,
but a strike could be called in five or six days if there were
no positive developments.
"If we don't get a deal, we'll take this fight to the
streets," Kasparian said.
Mike Shimpock, a spokesman for UFCW Local 770, the biggest
of the seven union branches that are poised to strike, said
there are no talks scheduled with the supermarkets.
The union is obligated to give the companies at least 72
hours notice before workers can strike, he said.
In 2003, southern California played host to the longest
work stoppage in the history of the U.S. grocery industry. That
bitter, four-and-a-half-month standoff shifted more than $1
billion in sales, and the loyalty of some shoppers, to
competitors.
A contract between the supermarkets and unionized workers
expired in March. While the union workers previously voted to
authorize a strike, changes to offers being negotiated made
another vote necessary.
Ralphs owner Kroger Co (KR.N), Vons owner Safeway Inc
SWY.N and Albertsons owner Supervalu (SVU.N) are negotiating
as a group.
Kendra Doyel, a spokeswoman for the grocery chains, said
the strike authorization vote is a common negotiating tactic
and does not necessarily mean the union will call a strike.
"Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons remain committed to reaching a
contract that is good for our employees and keeps these union
jobs sustainable for the future," Doyel said in a statement.
The two sides have a tentative agreement on pensions, but
the main point of dispute is healthcare coverage.
Under the latest offer from the stores, workers would pay a
premium of $9 a week for individual coverage, and $23 a week
for a family, company and union officials said.
But the union wants the supermarkets to contribute more to
a health fund it says will run out of money in about a year.
Meanwhile, no deal has been reached on wages.
Southern California, a supermarket union stronghold, is one
of the most competitive grocery markets in the United States.
