* Unions and grocers vow to keep negotiating
* Canceled contract does not automatically spark strike
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Southern California unions
and supermarket operators will negotiate through the weekend in
a last-ditch bid to end an escalating Southern California
supermarket labor dispute that could usher in the region's
first grocery strike since 2003.
The union representing 62,000 workers at Ralphs, Vons and
Albertsons supermarkets in Southern California issued late on
Thursday a 72-hour notice of its plan to cancel its extended
contract. The move, aimed at exerting pressure on grocers,
clears the way for a strike.
The grocery workers have been without a contract since it
expired in March. The two sides still are far apart on wages,
but the biggest point of contention is company contributions to
employee healthcare.
"We just had to draw the line," said John Grant,
secretary-treasurer of the United Food and Commercial Workers
Local 770, the largest of the union locals representing
employees.
Tensions are running high in the region, which was host in
2003 to the longest work stoppage in the history of the U.S.
grocery industry. That contentious 4 1/2-month standoff
accounted for an estimated $1.5 billion in lost sales to
competing stores and permanently shifted the loyalties of some
shoppers.
Canceling the contract does not mean workers will walk off
the job on Monday, but does clear the way for the union to
declare a strike and for retailers to lock-out union workers.
Ralphs owner Kroger Co (KR.N), Vons owner Safeway Inc
SWY.N and Albertsons parent Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) for years
have jointly negotiated labor contracts in Southern
California.
"We continue to negotiate and are extremely focused on
bargaining and working toward an agreement -- and that is what
is most important right now," said Supervalu spokesman Jeff
Swanson.
Workers, who were preparing picket signs and making other
strike preparations on Friday, said they were grateful for
their jobs, hopeful for a resolution and determined to strike
if talks break down.
"If I don't stand up for myself now, who will stand up for
me in the future?" said Tom Hancock, 55, a checker who works at
a Safeway-owned store in Hollywood.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Andre Grenon)