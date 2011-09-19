LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Albertsons, Ralphs and Vons and the union representing their Southern California employees have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract, averting a threatened strike, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

The supermarkets and the United Food and Commercial Workers union struck the deal on Monday after a negotiating session lasting more than 24 hours.

The UFCW represents some 62,000 union supermarket workers in Southern California. Roughly 54,000 UFCW union members are employees of Albertsons, Ralphs and Vons. The 8,000 remaining members are employed by stores that are negotiating separate deals.

Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) is the parent of Albertsons, Kroger Co (KR.N) owns Ralphs, and Vons is a Safeway Inc SWY.N brand. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Richard Chang)