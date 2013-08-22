UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Aug 22 Hyundai Motor's South Korean workers are planning another partial strike after annual wage negotiations with the management collapsed, a union spokesman said on Thursday.
The automakers 45,000 unionised workers plan to down tools for four hours on Friday and next Monday, the spokesman said. Workers have already stopped work for a total of 8 hours this week.
The workers had last week voted in favour of strike action over unmet demands that include, among other things, a one-off payment of $2.45 billion from the firm's record 2012 profit and gold medals for long-serving employees. (Reporting Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources