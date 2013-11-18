Nov 18 Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd : * Paradigm Capital cuts target price to C$0.25 from C$0.50; rating hold (For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA