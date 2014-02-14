TORONTO Feb 14 Canada's Labrador Iron Mines
Holdings (LIM) warned on Friday it needs new investment
to continue mining operations in 2014, and reported a fiscal
third-quarter loss.
The warning came days after a Reuters poll indicated that
iron ore prices were set to test five-year lows this year after
hitting a six-month trough in January on rising global supply
and slower growth in Chinese steel output.
LIM, which is mining its James open pit mine in the prolific
Labrador trough in Eastern Canada, said the grade and the
consistency of its ore began to fall as it went deeper into the
mine. This resulted in a shortfall in iron ore quality and
negative cash generation during its 2013 operating season.
"These ore quality problems, together with significant
capital invested during the year, put considerable strain on
LIM's cash resources and LIM now needs new external investment
to enable the company to continue mining operations in the 2014
season," Chairman John Kearney said in a statement.
The company's operations run from April through November,
with a planned winter closure from December to March. LIM is
assessing a variety of operating scenarios for the coming 2014
operating season, and focusing on cost reduction and product
quality.
In the third quarter ended Dec. 31, LIM reported a net loss
of C$31.3 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share. Net revenues
in the quarter were C$28.4 million. LIM did not provide year-ago
results.
The price of iron ore, the steelmaking raw material, dropped
more than 7 percent in January, rivaling losses for all of last
year. A further price fall poses a threat to the profit margins
of top miners like Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton and could edge out high-cost producers,
including those in China.